Football

'Time for a reset' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after PSV beat the Gunners 2-0 in the Europa League

Reaction from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after his team went down to a 2-0 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands in the Europa League on Thursday. Arteta said after the match: "It's the end of a long run and today the first defeat after a long, long period. It's time to reset. It's time to analyse what happened."

00:01:47, 44 minutes ago