Football

Time running out for Bremen's Bundesliga survival bid

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
30 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

BREMEN, Germany, June 8 (Reuters) - Werder Bremen have spent only one season outside the Bundesliga since it was launched in 1963 and while their run of 13 home matches without a win has left them deep in relegation trouble club officials are not throwing in the towel.

Werder, who have played more Bundesliga games (1,896) than any other team, are second from bottom with 25 points from 30 games, three points behind Fortuna Duesseldorf in the promotion-relegation playoff berth.

They are also six points away from safety -- Mainz in 15th place.

Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

AN HOUR AGO

Werder went down 1-0 at home to VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday and their next home game does not offer much hope -- against Bayern Munich on June 16 where the leaders could secure the title.

But before that Bremen travel to bottom side Paderborn on Saturday and coach Florian Kohfeldt knows the turnaround must start there.

"We have four games to achieve the realistic goal of avoiding relegation,” said the 37-year-old.

"What gives us courage -- as strange as it may sound -- is the ... table. We are not seven or eight points behind, but only three. And we still have four games, so you can catch up three points."

Frank Baumann, the clubs’ sporting director, has not lost faith in his young coach.

“I think our chances are still alive, but the bottom line is that only the results count," he added. "We'll give everything and fight until the last game."

Bremen won the last of their four championships in 2004 and narrowly missed out on a Europa League place last season.

Kohfeldt said he expected Milot Rashica to return from an ankle injury, and Niclas Feullkrug is also set to return next week for the first time since September.

The 27-year-old made a good start to the season with two goals and one assist in the first four games before suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

“It’s the strikers who we are looking to, to make the difference,” added the coach. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Premier League

Man City's CAS hearing: A week which could dictate the future of Pep, De Bruyne, and the club

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Sterling backs protests: 'The only disease right now is the racism we are fighting'

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

AN HOUR AGO
Football

La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Man City's CAS hearing: A week which could dictate the future of Pep, De Bruyne, and the club

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Sterling backs protests: 'The only disease right now is the racism we are fighting'

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We wanted to make a clear statement' - Brandt on Dortmund protest

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Dortmund coach Favre hails Sancho 'importance'

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleTalking points from the Bundesliga weekend