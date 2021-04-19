After a brief international break, the Barclays FA Women's Super League is back with an exciting finale to the season in store over the next three weeks.

Chelsea and Manchester City are vying for the title in a thrilling fight at the top of the table, with the two sides currently separated by just two points with three games to go.

And they play each other in what looks like being a potential championship decider as defending champions Chelsea travel to the Academy Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday.

Chelsea got bragging rights for the men in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend while the Blues' women also won the reverse of this fixture earlier in the season.

But City, buoyed by the exciting young talents of the likes of Chloe Kelly and fresh off an 8-0 FA Cup success, are a different animal now and Emma Hayes will know it too.

Following that game, Chelsea have a London derby to contest with Tottenham before hosting Reading on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, City face Birmingham City and West Ham to finish off their campaign and so there are still opportunities for further slip ups after the huge title clash.

Further down the table there are also plenty of other key storylines to follow, with Arsenal and Manchester United battling for the final European spot.

Both sides sit on 38 points currently, with Arsenal ahead courtesy of a much better goal difference.

With Joe Montemurro departing the Gunners after these three games, he will be keen for his side to seal the deal with Champions League football in their hands right now.

United have slipped up on several occasions this season when in third place, so much could still change and although the two sides don't go head-to-head they do still face tricky fixtures.

Casey Stoney's side host Tottenham on Sunday while Arsenal face Brighton, before United take on Bristol City and Everton as the Gunners visit Everton and face Aston Villa.

And the battle to avoid the drop down to the FA Women's Championship is just as keenly contested, with the bottom four separated by just four points.

Aston Villa are currently in the one relegation place on ten points but have two games in hand, as do eighth-placed West Ham on 12, with Bristol City 11th on 11 and Birmingham ninth on 13.

Villa also take on Bristol City on Saturday in a massive six-pointer and then Birmingham host Marcus Bignot's side four days later in another potentially season-defining contest.

And that's after West Ham take on Villa tomorrow before the two sides then do battle again on May 2.

All could change amongst the bottom four by the time we get to the end of the season and, whatever happens, we are set to witness some fantastic action to decide the title, European places and relegation.

