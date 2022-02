Football

'To do better than last season is not easy' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Champions League ambition

Pep Guardiola says he is well aware of the importance of the Champions League to Manchester City. The Catalan was appointed Man City boss back in 2016, but a Champions League win has continued to elude him since joining City. Last season City reached the final but were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea. "To do better than last season is not easy," he told reporters.

00:01:41, an hour ago