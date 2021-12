Football

'To win in the 95th minute is great, but when Div scores it's even better' - Jurgen Klopp

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp at Molineux on Saturday after Divock Origi's strike deep into stoppage time secured a 1-0 win for Liverpool over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

