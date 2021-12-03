Football

'Today Tottenham showed great desire' - Antonio Conte delighted with Premier League win over Brentford

Antonio Conte: "Today we showed great desire. Great desire to get the three points, great desire to win. And we fight to win the tackle. We were very, very concentrated. And for sure we can improve, we have a lot of space for improvement in possession. Without the ball I think we did very well because we put pressure from the start until the end and I want to see this without the ball."

00:01:56, 27 minutes ago