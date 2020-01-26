Toko-Ekambi scores on Lyon debut, health scare for Terrier

Cameroon forward Toko-Ekambi, on loan from Villarreal, added to Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele's earlier goals to put OL on 32 points from 21 matches.

Toko-Ekambi came on for Martin Terrier in the first half after his team mate collapsed on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher to a standing ovation.

"Martin Terrier was a victim of a vasovagal attack earlier during the first half," Lyon said.

"Our player is better and has regained consciousness.

Toulouse, who have now lost their last 11 league matches, have 12 points.

Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Lille later on Sunday.