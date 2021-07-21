Football Sweden - USA 09:20-11:33

Refresh for live updates

MORGAN OUT FOR REVENGE

USA, of course, have plenty of big names in their squad as well. In fact, 17 of their players were involved as they won its fourth World Cup title in France back in 2019.

Alex Morgan was one of the players to miss from the penalty spot in the shootout defeat to Sweden and the Orlando Pride forward is desperate to make amends.

“It was devastating, especially knowing that it was the worst finish this team has ever had,” Morgan said of the quarter-final exit.

“I probably didn’t fully take it in until weeks later because it was such a shock.”

Alex Morgan of USA women during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 semi final match between England and United States of America at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

FORMIDABLE SWEDEN

This has the potential to be a great game. Sweden is a really tough opponent for USA to meet first and 12 of their 22 squad members are playing club football at Champions League. They have plenty of experience too and they’re led by 36-year-old Caroline Seger, who has 215 caps.

Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo is their star player and she leads the attack. Keep an eye out for Kosovare Aslanni in midfield, who has 38 goals for her country.

RENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between Chile and Sweden at Roazhon Park on June 11, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

TEAM NEWS

The teams are in!

USA starting XI: Naeher, O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn, Horan, Mewis, Lavelle, Heath, Morgan, Press.. subs: Mewis, Ertz, Lloyd, Davidson, Sonnett, Rapinoe, Franch

Sweden starting XI: Lindhal, Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Andersson, Angeldahl, Asllani, Seger, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfo.. subs: Falk, Kullberg, Bennison, Janogy, Hurtig, Schough, Roddar.

WELCOME

Hello and welcome to our LIVE text commentary of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Group G match between Sweden Women and USA Women.

Four-time winners USA start the tournament as firm favourites, as they hope to become the first reigning World Cup champions to capture a gold medal.

Vlatko Andonovski’s team will be seeking revenge against Sweden after losing to today’s opponents on a penalty shootout at the last-eight stage of Rio 2016 - the USA's earliest ever exit at the Olympics.

Sweden, ranked fifth in the world, would go on to claim a silver medal after defeat to Germany in the final – can they go one better this year?

Stay with us for what should be an enthralling game at the Ajinomoto Stadium. Kick-off is at 9.30am BST.

- -

