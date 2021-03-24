Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has expressed a desire to represent USA at this summer’s Olympic Games.

USA are currently taking part in Olympic qualifying, and will find out next week if they have secured a spot in the tournament in Toyko.

Pulisic is keeping a close eye on qualifying, as he is keen to be part of the US squad.

Transfers Man Utd target Haaland or Kane to replace Martial - Paper Round 11/03/2021 AT 23:00

"The Olympics is of course a massive honour to play in and to represent your country in an Olympics would be amazing," Pulisic said. "I am fully supporting the guys in qualifying now. It is something I’ve thought about and that I’ve wanted to play in."

Chelsea would need to give their consent for Pulisic to feature, as they are not required to release players for an event that is not in a FIFA window.

The Olympics run from July 21 to August 7, meaning any player would likely miss a chunk of a club’s pre season, while the Premier League kicks off on the final day of the Olympics.

Pulisic is aware of the situation, but is likely to plead his case should the need arise.

"Obviously I can’t control exactly what goes on and what is best for me at the time and the team at the time, I can’t say," he said. "But it is something that I would like to play in."

Gareth Bale return throws wrench in Real Madrid plans - Euro Papers

Premier League Tuchel wants Pulisic to remain at Chelsea 19/02/2021 AT 21:37