Tokyo 2020
Football
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 - Brazil's Marta scores record-breaking Olympic goal
Brazil's Marta became the first player to score in five Olympic football tournaments after giving her side a 1-0 lead against China in their opening Group F match of the Tokyo 2020 competition.
Marta celebrates after giving Brazil the lead against China
Image credit: Getty Images
By
Eurosport
Published 21/07/2021 at 13:11 GMT
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 - Brazil's Marta scores record-breaking Olympic goal
AN HOUR AGO
Tokyo 2020
Sweden thump USA in Tokyo to end 44-game unbeaten run
4 HOURS AGO
Tokyo 2020
Netherlands v Zambia - As it happened
4 HOURS AGO
Football
Tokyo 2020
