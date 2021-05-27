Only three non-English players have been picked to feature for Team GB for the Olympic women's football tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Scotland attacking midfielder Kim Little will make her second appearance at a Games, where she will be joined by international team-mate Caroline Weir and Wales captain Sophie Ingle.

11 players from Manchester City are included in Hege Riise's 18 player squad, headed by England captain Steph Houghton, who looks almost certain to skipper the side in Japan, while Karen Bardsley, Jill Scott and Ellen White will also be two-time Olympians following their caps at London 2012.

Having spent time on loan this season with American club OL Reign, Bardsley will battle her City team-mate Ellie Roebuck for the goalkeeping position, while Chelsea's Women's Super League champion Fran Kirby could spearhead the attack after winning the Football Writers' Association's player of the year award.

Riise has opted to stick largely with what she knows from her limited time in temporary charge of England, having taken the interim position following Phil Neville's departure for Inter Miami, and ahead of Sarina Wiegman taking over this September.

Some of the players who may feel unfortunate to miss out include Alex Greenwood, Beth England and Jess Fishlock.

“I know first-hand as a former player just how proud my players will feel today at having been selected to represent Great Britain," said head coach Riise.

There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games. We will go there aiming to win and we will give everything we have to achieve success.

"I hope that Great Britain’s inclusion once more in the Olympic Football Tournament can inspire the next generation of young girls to play the sport we love.”

Team GB open their campaign against Chile in the first event of Tokyo 2020 on July 21 in Sapparo, before facing hosts Japan three days later at the same venue and Canada on July 27 in Kashima. There will be no men's team at the Games.

Team GB women's football squad for Tokyo 2020

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (OL Reign - on loan from Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Mille Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City) Kim Little (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Attackers: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City)

Reserve players: Sandy MacIver (Everton), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United)

