Team GB will be involved in the first event of the Tokyo Olympics, when they take on Chile in the group stage of the Olympic women’s football tournament.

Hege Riise’s side are in a tough pool, which also includes Canada and hosts Japan.

A Great Britain women’s football team will be making just a second ever appearance at a Games, and their first since London 2012, when Hope Powell guided them to the quarter-finals.

Riise’s players will open against Chile in Sapporo on July 21, before facing Japan three days later at the same venue and Canada on July 27 in Kashima.

The squad is yet to be picked by the majority are likely to come from England, who recently lost 2-0 to Canada in a friendly.

In the men’s tournament, there is a mouth watering clash between reigning champions Brazil and Rio 2016 runners-up Germany, both drawn in the same group which also includes the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Spain and Argentina have also been put together, while hosts Japan will face a challenge from France.

In the men’s event, the majority of the 18-strong squad must be made up of players under 24, with three overage players permitted, while there is no age limit for the women’s event.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

Men:

Group A:

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Group B:

New Zealand

Korea Republic

Honduras

Romania

Group C:

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D:

Brazil

Germany

Cote D’Ivoire

Saudi Arabia

Women:

Group E:

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F:

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G:

Sweden

USA

Australia

New Zealand

