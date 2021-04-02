Liverpool are set to hold talks with Mohamed Salah about his possible participation at the Olympic Games.

The football competition at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo runs from July 21 until August 7, and Salah has already been named in Egypt’s provisional squad.

As it is not in a FIFA window, clubs are allowed to refuse permission for players to go to the tournament, but much will likely depend on whether the individuals in question want to take part in the Olympics.

According to the Egyptian FA’s Ahmed Megahed, Salah has already indicated a desire to travel to Japan this summer.

"We sent a message to Liverpool management to announce our willingness to call Salah to Tokyo," the Mirror quote Megahed as saying on Egyptian television. "Liverpool management replied to our message saying that they [will] discuss the situation with the player.

"I am sure that Salah is eager to wear the Pharaohs' jersey while participating in the Olympics if he could.

"But it's not his own decision to make as he needs to discuss it with the club's management. I hope Liverpool accepts our request."

The Olympic football tournament is for Under-23s, but all nations are allowed to field three players who are outside the age bracket.

Salah is Egypt’s highest-profile player, and would be a huge force at the Olympics were he to be selected.

Should Salah travel, it would rule him out a large chunk of pre-season and in all probability, the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season which gets underway on August 14 - one week after the conclusion of the Olympics.

