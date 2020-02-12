The football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics runs from July 22 to August 8 – the same day that the new Premier League season starts.

Each team at the Olympics can call up three senior players to their Under-23 squad, and Egypt U23 coach Shawky Gharib says Salah will be part of the team.

“Out of the three senior players we'll call up, Salah is the only one we're settled on so far because he's simply one of the top three players in the world,” he told ON Sport.

“'I haven't talked to Salah at all about him joining the U23 squad for the Olympics, but in all honesty, his participation in the Olympics will need a little effort from him as well.”

Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa responded to Gharib's comments by saying "no decision has been made yet".

If Salah is involved at the Olympics then he would miss Liverpool’s pre-season campaign as well as the start of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in January that Salah’s participation at the Olympics was still uncertain.

“Neither side has made a decision. I wish we could have whole squad together for pre-season but that is not possible for different reasons. The Olympics is a wonderful thing but it would not be too cool.”

Salah is the third-highest scorer in the Premier League this season with 14 goals.

