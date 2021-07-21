Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Great Britain - Chile 00:00:00 Replay

FT Great Britain 2-0 Chile

Tokyo 2020 White double gives Team GB winning start in Tokyo 2 HOURS AGO

A dominant first half display from GB secured a comfortable win for Hege Riise's side this afternoon.

90 +1' Great Britain 2-0 Chile

Another late sub for GB: Little makes way for Manchester United starlet Ella Toone.

90' Great Britain 2-0 Chile

There will be a total of five minutes of stoppage time.

89' Great Britain 2-0 Chile

Late substitution for GB: Jill Scott replaces Weir.

83' Great Britain 2-0 Chile

GB are teasing the edge of the box in front of a tired looking Chile defence.

80' Great Britain 2-0 Chile

Substitution for Chile: Lopez Opazo makes way for Balmaceda.

77' Great Britain 2-0 Chile

Substitution for Chile: Aedo is replaced by Acuna.

75' Great Britain 2-0 Chile

Team GB's second goal could prove to be the nail in the coffin here for the Chile players who are looking slightly deflated.

72' GOAL: Great Britain 2-0 Chile

Ellen White at it again! Play is initially started by a long throw from Ingle. The ball falls to Bronze who dinks a looping ball across goal. White volleys the ball beyond Endler and into the back of the net.

70' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Substitution for Chile: Lopez makes way for Mardones.

67' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Substituion for Team GB: Parris and Ingle replace Hemp and Walsh

61' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Team GB aren't looking as sharp in this second half and have scuffled a few chances. Hege Riise's side may find themselves rueing these misses if Chile find a way to get back into this game.

59' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Freekick to Chile after a clumsy challenge from Bright takes down Zamora.

57' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

No penalty given. Upon review White was also found offside.

56' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

The corner has been halted for a VAR review on a potential challenge on White. Chile players looking perplexed.

55' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Endler not having her best game here. Ellen White pounces on a fumble from the keeper. Her shot fizzes wide, the forward will be frustrated that she couldn't convert.

53' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

A heavy touch from Daly. The GB international catches Urrutia's ankle on the follow through.

51' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Scare for Endler as the goalkeeper's clearance is intercepted in front of goal by Hemp. Fortunately for Chile the ball is cleared wide.

47' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Hemp has started this half with the same aggression and positivity she sported in the first 45 minutes. The young forward charges up the right wing and fires a long range shot beyond the cross bar.

46' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

The second half is underway!

Another look at Ellen White's first half goal if you missed it.

Kim Little's stats for the first half are impressive to say the least..

HT: Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Ellen White's goal separates the two sides at half time today. A convincing first half display from Hege Riise's side which saw GB dominate possession and create a number of clear cut chances.

45' +1 Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Team GB still piling on the pressure in the final minute of this half. Corner kick to take..

42' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

A waver of frustration starting to surface among the Chile players. Some careless challenges being committed.

39' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Chile having a slightly brighter spell here. A freekick was looped into the box but Lopez' shot was cleared by Bright.

36' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Kiera Walsh has had a fantastic first half. The young midfielder is really showcasing why she starts for Manchester City week in week out.

30' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Manchester City duo Bronze and Hemp making things happen for GB yet again. Hemp finds the feet of Little, who cleverly cuts away from two defenders to find her shot on goal deflected for a corner.

25' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Clever one - two between Bright and Walsh, but the Chelsea defender's long range shot soars over the bar and into the stands.

23' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Freekick to GB as Hemp is caught by Lopez in a favourable position 10 yards from the box.

21' Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Team GB well and truly in the driving seat at the Soporro Dome here. Walsh, Little and Weir are orchestrating play beautifully in midfield so far.

17' GOAL: Great Britain 1-0 Chile

Ellen White! This time it counts. It all starts with Hemp, who charges up the pitch and cuts a ball across goal. Lucy Bronze dinks a cross to the back post which Hemp headers back goalward to find an outstretched White who fires the ball home from close range.

16' Great Britain 0-0 Chile

Team GB looking a tad sloppy at the back at times. Chile look hungry to pounce on an errors made but haven't created any clear cut chances as of yet.

12' Great Britain 0-0 Chile

Team GB are dominating in this early spell.

10' GOAL DISALLOWED Great Britain 0-0 Chile

Great play from Team GB. Kim Little sets Stanway up infront of goal. The youngster's shot is fumbled by the keeper and White fires home the rebound but is called offside.

7' Great Britain 0-0 Chile

First real chance for Chile. A freekick is looped into the box but Urrutia's strike is deflected away from goal.

5' Great Britain 0-0 Chile

A freekick in a dangerous position is whipped in by Jill Scott but Daly's header lacks power and is comfortably caught by the Chile goalkeeper.

3' Great Britain 0-0 Chile

A sweeping ball from Bronze is cleared and finds the feet of White. Her shot is fired directly at Endler.

3' Great Britain 0-0 Chile

A relatively bright start from both teams. Understandably some nervous balls falling stray but Team GB look confident.

1' Great Britain 0-0 Chile

We're underway!

8:28

Emotions run high for the Chile players as tears are shed during the anthem. You can tell just how much it means to the players to be here in Tokyo.

8:25

Team GB and Chile both stand for their national anthems.

8:23 - kick off is almost among us..the team are heading out

You have to feel for the players today. The game in theory, a huge spectacle. The stadium, utterly empty.

Team GB’s squad definitely edge Letelier’s Chilean side on Olympic experience, however both sides are coming into the games with a sense of unpredictability and excitement. Today’s fixture could provide for an interesting game.

Chile have reached new milestones since Jose Letelier took charge six years ago. 2018 saw a valiant Chile side finish runners up in the Copa America, in 2019 they qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever, and the 2020 Tokyo offers them a chance to break even more records should they clinch a medal at the games. Chile are currently ranked 37th in the FIFA world rankings, but Letelier’s side have potential to cause Team GB problems today.

After eight years without an Olympic performance, Team GB have come into this tournament as an unknown side but are certainly not short on talent or experience. Guided by 2000 Olympic gold medallist coach Hege Riise, Team GB have arrived in Tokyo with their sights set firmly on a medal. They face a tough group against hosts Japan and an esteemed Canadian side. Today’s game offers GB a chance to grab points against the lowest ranked side in Group E, and I am sure they will be looking to utilise that.

Lyon's Endler captains Jose Letelier's side today. Le Havre midfielder Francisca Lara Chile's all-time top goal scorer starts today and she'll definitely be one to watch.

It was confirmed today that Fran Kirby took a knock in training and will miss today's game. Instead, Little and Hemp bolster the attack with an experienced Ellen White up top for Team GB.

A formal breakdown of today's teams: TEAM GB: Roebuck, Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Daly, Walsh, Weir, Stanway, Little, Hemp, White /// CHILE: Endler, Guerrero, Lara, Lopez Opazo, Araya, Urrutia, Aedo, Lopez, Pardo, Zamora, Saez

Chile's starting eleven looks like this..

This is how Team GB are set to line up…

An early kick off in the Soporro Dome marks the start of what has been a heavily anticipated tournament. With no age restrictions for nations, the Olympic women’s football is valued as competitively as the World Cup and this summer’s tournament will showcase some of the world’s finest talents. Chile’s national side take on their first Olympic games in history after what has been an incredibly successful few years for the country. Team GB haven’t featured at an Olympic since they first fielded a team at London 2012, in which they reached the quarter finals. Hege Riise will be looking to taking Britain even further this year.

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the preliminary Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football match between Great Britain and Chile.

