Football

Calamitous Eric Bailly error hands Spain last-gasp equaliser in Olympic football quarter final

With Ivory Coast on the brink of a historic 2-1 victory over Spain heading into stoppage time of their quarter final, Eric Bailly's failed defensive clearance allowed Rafa Mir to equalise. Spain went on to win 5-2 in extra time.

00:00:46, 36 minutes ago