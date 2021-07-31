From hero to zero.

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly was at the centre of everything for the Ivory Coast in their Tokyo Olympics quarter-final clash with Spain.

The defender had given his country a shock lead in the first-half when he bundled home a corner, putting the Ivory Coast on course for a 2-1 lead heading into the dying moments of the match.

Tokyo 2020 (W) Every Premier League player registered for the men's Olympic football event 14/07/2021 AT 14:55

Seconds away from a historic victory against a Spain side littered with international stars, a moment of madness from the United man sparked an Ivorian collapse.

The ball ballooned into the air after the Ivorian defence made a meal of a Spanish cross from the right-hand side, but Bailly was well positioned to deal with the clearance.

Under slight pressure from substitute Rafa Mir, Bailly’s misjudged jump preceded the ball trickling down the back of his head and into the path of Mir, who gratefully hooked home the equaliser.

More misery awaited Bailly in extra-time, as the defender proceeded to handball in his own area to give Spain the opportunity to go ahead from the spot.

Mikel Oyarzabal duly obliged, before Mir completed his hat-trick late on to make it 5-2 and cap off a terrific comeback.

The Europeans will now Japan in the semi-final after they beat New Zealand on penalties.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Premier League Bailly signs new Manchester United deal 26/04/2021 AT 14:57