The knockout stages of the men's football tournament has arrived and all eyes are on Brazil as the defending champions look to win back-to-back gold medals.

In the final round of group matches, Brazil claimed a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia to top Group D with seven points while Ivory Coast also progressed as runners-up on five.

Germany's 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast saw them finish third and fail to progress to the knockout stages.

In the final day of action in Group C, Spain came top after drawing 1-1 with Argentina and dumping their opponents out in the process. Egypt qualified in second after beating Australia 2-0.

Home nation Japan topped Group A with Mexico joining them in the next round, while South Korea and New Zealand progressed from Group B.

Men's Olympics football schedule (All times BST)

Quarter-finals

Saturday July 31

Quarter-final 1: Spain vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 09:00 (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-final 2: Japan vs New Zealand - Kick-off 10:00 (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-final 3: Brazil vs Egypt - Kick-off 11:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-final 4: Republic of Korea vs Mexico - Kick-off 12:00 (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Brazil topped Group D to progress into the knockout stages Image credit: Getty Images

Semi-finals

Tuesday August 3

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4 - Kick-off 09:00 (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 12:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Bronze medal match

Friday August 6

Loser of semi-final 2 vs Loser of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 12:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Gold medal match

Saturday August 7

Winner of semi-final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 12:30 (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

