The knockout stages of the men's football tournament has arrived and all eyes are on Brazil as the defending champions look to win back-to-back gold medals.
In the final round of group matches, Brazil claimed a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia to top Group D with seven points while Ivory Coast also progressed as runners-up on five.
Germany's 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast saw them finish third and fail to progress to the knockout stages.
Tokyo 2020
Richarlison on target again as Brazil down Saudi Arabia
In the final day of action in Group C, Spain came top after drawing 1-1 with Argentina and dumping their opponents out in the process. Egypt qualified in second after beating Australia 2-0.
Home nation Japan topped Group A with Mexico joining them in the next round, while South Korea and New Zealand progressed from Group B.
- Transfer Notebook: Paul Pogba to delay decision as PSG circle
- Trent Alexander-Arnold backed to become Liverpool captain
Men's Olympics football schedule (All times BST)
Quarter-finals
Saturday July 31
Quarter-final 1: Spain vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 09:00 (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Quarter-final 2: Japan vs New Zealand - Kick-off 10:00 (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Quarter-final 3: Brazil vs Egypt - Kick-off 11:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Quarter-final 4: Republic of Korea vs Mexico - Kick-off 12:00 (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Brazil topped Group D to progress into the knockout stages
Image credit: Getty Images
Semi-finals
Tuesday August 3
Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4 - Kick-off 09:00 (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 12:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Bronze medal match
Friday August 6
Loser of semi-final 2 vs Loser of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 12:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Gold medal match
Saturday August 7
Winner of semi-final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 12:30 (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
-----------
Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Tokyo 2020
Olympic men's football - As it happened: Saudi Arabia v Brazil