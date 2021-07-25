Refresh for live updates

12' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

10' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Douglas Luiz receives the ball in midfield and tries to pick out the run of Claudinho down the left with a first-time pass but he gets just too much zip on the ball and it runs through to Singo.

7' Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

That was a reminder that Brazil cannot afford to take the challenge of Ivory Coast lightly. They have a number of talented players, particularly in attack. Brazil's defence has been exposed on a number of occasions in this tournament already.

5' - Chance! Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Brazil's defence is split opening in a moment of real concern for Jardine's side as Bournemouth's Gradel is ushered through on goal... but he slices his shot wide and finds only the side-netting. An early warning from Ivory Coast?

3' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Richarlison is almost immediately involved, using his strength to hold off his marker as he drifts in off the left flank before thrashing a low cross into the middle. It's awkward for Ivory Coast's goalkeeper but Singo does well to gather on the second attempt.

KICK-OFF! 1' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Brazil, captained by Dani Alves and in their traditional yellow shirts and blue shorts, get us underway in this contest! Ivory Coast are all in their all-white kit.

IT'S ALMOST TIME!

The players make their way into the empty stadium to the sound of Seven Nation Army before turning their attention to the National Anthem of the respective nations. It's now just FIVE minutes until kick-off!

PROLIFIC BRAZIL

Andre Jardine's side have scored 12 goals in their last three games. And even if there are some defensive concerns, when you have a team that is prolific as Brazil's they are almost impossible to stop. They have great pedigree in the competition having claimed two gold at Rio 2016 to sit nicely with their two bronze medals and three silvers.

IVORY COAST'S TEAM

Starting XI: Singo, Bailly, Dabila, I Diallo, Kouassi, Doumbia, Amad Diallo, Kessie, Gradel, Kouame.. subs: Tie, Silas Gnaka, Kouao, Doumbia, Keita, Timite.

BRAZIL ARE FAVOURITES

The Selecao underlined their credentials with a convincing 4-2 victory over Germany on Wednesday. Richarlison scored a first half hat-trick and remarkably could have had at least three more in a contest Brazil completely dominated. Today is another test, but you would still expect them to have too much for Ivory Coast.

You have to go back to 1976 for the last time a Brazilian squad to failed to pick up a medal at the Olympics.

BRAZIL'S TEAM

Brazil starting XI: Santos, Alves, Nino, Arana; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimarães, Claudinho; Antony, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison.. subs: Brenno, Gabriel Menino, Paulinho, Bruno Fuchs, Abner, Malcom, Gabriel Martinelli.

WELCOME

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Group D match between Brazil and Ivory Coast. Helped by a hat-trick from Richarlison, the Selecao made an emphatic start to their defence of the crown with a 4-2 victory over fellow 2016 finalists Germany but now face a dangerous Les Elephants side boasting the likes of Eric Bailly, Amad Diallo, Christian Kouame and Franck Kessie, who scored in the 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

With both sides tied on three points and within touching distance of progression with another win today, this should be an intriguing game at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

