Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Saudi Arabia - Brazil 08:49-11:02 Live

Refresh for live updates

BRAZIL IN POLE POSITION

Tokyo 2020 Weir rescues point and top spot for Team GB against Canada 19 HOURS AGO

The Selecao lead Group D with four points, and although their place in the quarter-finals looks assured, the same can't be said for third-placed Germany, who need to win today. They meet Ivory Coast (also at 9am) in an intriguing game that will determine who will progress in the tournament.

JARDINE TAKING NOTHING FOR GRANTED

On paper, this looks like a routine victory for Brazil in the making. Jardine, however, doesn't see it like that.

"We believe that Arabia will have an Olympic final," he said of his opponents, who cannot progress in the tournament.

"They will have their last game, the farewell game. There is no free lunch, it will be a tough game. We know that Saudi will play to beat the Brazilian team. They have an organised team with dangerous attacking players.

"It has everything to be a great game, a more open game."

HENRIQUE IN FOR LUIZ

Just the one change to the Brazil line-up as Matheus Henrique replaces the suspended Luiz in midfield. That means Malcom and Gabriel Martinelli have to, again, make do with a place on the bench despite their impressive cameos against Ivory Coast. Richarlison leads the attack, searching for more goals following a first-half hat-trick against Germany in the group's opening game.

For Saudi Arabia, keep an eye on Sami Al-Najei, who scored twice against Germany in the 3-2 defeat last time out.

TEAM NEWS

Saudi Arabia XI: Bukhari, Al-Hindi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Amri, Al-Sharani, Hamid, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Hamden.. subs: Al Ghannam, Al-Ammar, Al-Bawardi, Al-Omran, Ali, Ghareeb, Tarmin.

Brazil XI: Santos, Arana, Carlos, Nino, Alves, Guimaraes, Henrique, Claudinho, Cunha, Antony, Richarlison.. subs: Reinier, Lucao, Martinelli, Menino, Malcom, Abner, Fuchs.

WELCOME!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Group D clash between Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

After being held to a goalless draw with Ivory Coast last time out with 10-men, the Selecao require a point to progress. They'll have to make do without Douglas Luiz, who was controversially shown his marching orders in just the 13th-minute.

Still, chances came and went, and it was a profligate attacking performance from the 2016 gold medallists. Andre Jardine will be hoping for better today against a Saudi Arabia side that has conceded five goals and lost both games in the competition so far.

Stay with us for the build-up before the live action starts at 9am.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football - GB v Canada: LIVE A DAY AGO