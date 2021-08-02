Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Australia - Sweden 11:50-15:03 Live

4' - AUSTRALIA 0-0 SWEDEN

Lovely turn 25 yards from goal from Asilani but MIcah gets down to her right and comfortably stops the shot.

2' - AUSTRALIA 0-0 SWEDEN

Rolfoe tries to squeeze a ball through to Blackstenius but it is a little too firm.

1' - AUSTRALIA 0-0 SWEDEN

Australia get us underway.

THE TEAMS HAVE ENTERED THE ARENA

Not long to go now...

SWEDES STRONG FAVOURITES

Bookies understandably have Sweden at around 1/3 to qualify after they beat Australia 4-2 in the group stages. Sam Kerr will surely have something to say about that though...even with her mystery injury.

HAVE THE MATILDAS RECOVERED?

Friday-to-Monday is not the greatest recovery time after a Slobberknocker (copyright Jim Ross) of a match, the seven-goal thriller against Great Britain on Friday. The Swedish route was a more sedate 3-1 victory over hosts Japan. Will this disparity play a part in the shape of weary legs in the last third of normal time or possibly extra time? We will soon find out.

JUST THE ONE CHANGE...

Chloe Logarzo comes into the Australia side for Aivi Luik which could see Steph Catley drop into the back three. The Swedes are unchanged from their 3-1 victory over Japan.

And these are the Swedes who will take the field in just under 40 minutes...

This is how the Matildas are lining up:

Well, this semi-final has something to follow. Oooooh, Canada - denying the hubristic favourites south of their border in the United States but who will they face in the final? I'm Ciaran Baynes and I'll be following this match with you.

Hello!

Alright folks, welcome to live coverage of Australia v Sweden from Tokyo 2020.

