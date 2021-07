Football

Tokyo 2020 football - Goals of the Day: Brazil put four past Germany, Argentina stunned

We look back at the best of the goals from the second day of football action at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - with Richarlison scoring a hat-trick for Brazil and Argentina losing to Australia.

00:03:43, 43 minutes ago