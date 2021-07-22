Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Brazil - Germany 12:20-14:33 Live

Refresh for live updates

1' Brazil 0-0 Germany

The headline game of the day is underway. Brazil are in their traditional yellow with blue shorts and green trim. Germany are in all-black (an eye-catching kit to be honest with you, I rate it).

12:25 - Kick-off is moments away

Here we got then, the players are out, the anthems have been sung, and we're moments from kick-off.

Brazil's captain today is making his Olympic debut at the ripe old age of 38.

"As it is my first time, the feeling is even more special," said Alves.

Despite the fact I have great experiences in the past, as it's my first time here I feel butterflies on my stomach and I hope to live up to the expectations of the competition and of our national team.

"I can say my experience will be similar to those that are also coming here for the first time.

"Being here is really a special feeling," he added.

"As we say, third time lucky. I tried twice, I could not and the third time I managed. So here I am.

"I would like to thank you also for the respect, for the opportunity to be here. Those of you that know me know that I have a young spirit."

It is far from a given that both of these teams will progress from a competitive Group D. Ivory Coast are the big threat, and they opened their Olympic campaign with a win over Saudi Arabia earlier today to move top of the pool.

Brazil have named the highly-experienced pair of Richarlison and Dani Alves in their starting XI, with the latter bumping up the average age of the side pretty significantly.

Both XIs are brimming with talent and bags of potential superstars, and it's little surprise that Brazil and Germany rank in the top five with the bookmakers to win gold.

Spain began the tournament as favourites, but their slow start will have caught the eye of their medal rivals.

This is a repeat of the final in Rio 2016, which Neymar's Brazil won on penalties. Neither squad is quite as strong five years on, but we should still be in for a cracker.

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the standout match of the opening week of the Tokyo Olympic football schedule - Brazil men versus Germany men.

