Tokyo 2020 Mexico thump France in Tokyo to claim first win of men's tournament YESTERDAY AT 09:55

90' + 4 - FULL TIME! MEXICOO 4-1 FRANCE

Well, that was emphatic. Mexico had far too much for France. Thanks for joining me!

90' - SUB! SUB MEXICO VS FRANCE

Melvin Bard replaced Caci before the goal. We are in four added minutes here.

90' - GOAL! MEXICO 4-1 FRANCE

Eduardo Aguirre fires in a fourth for Mexico!

88' - SUB! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Eduardo Aguirre replaces Martin for Mexico.

84' - SUB! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Roberto Alvarado replaces Vega for Mexico.

80' - GOAL! MEXICO 3-1 FRANCE

Antuna gets his goal. He cuts inside from the right and fires a shot in off the post.

80' - SUB! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Nathaniel Mbuku replaces Thauvin for France.

77' - WIDE! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Antuna hits wide after another quick Mexican break.

74' - YELLOW! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Caci booked for France.

71' - SUBS! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Lainez replaced by Uriel Antuna for Mexico. Cordova replaced by Joaquin Esquival.

69' - GOAL! MEXICO 2-1 FRANCE

Ochoa goes the right away but Gignac finds the net from the spot.

67' - PENALTY! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Penalty to France. I spoke too soon. Kolo Muani clearly brought down by Montes.

65' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Rodriguez's shot flies over. Mexico are still a threat going forward but France are making it easy for them.

60' - SUBS! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Lucas Tousart off for Alexis Beka Beka for France, along with Nordin, who is replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

56' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

France just can't live with Mexico's front four. Lainez and Cordoba looking strong.

55' - GOAL! MEXICO 2-0 FRANCE

The French are all over the place. Michelin is caught out at the back and Cordova finds himself in space before lashing into the net emphatically.

48' - SAVE! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Vega should make it two after great work by Martin. He twists and turns before lahying onto his partner. Bernardoni does well to save.

46' - GOAL! MEXICO 1-0 FRANCE!

Mexico lead! Alexis Vega scores with a superb header from a brilliant Lainez cross.

45' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Second half underway. No changes foe either.

45' + 2 - HALF TIME! MEXICO VS FRANCE

That is it for the first half - Mexico have been impressive but France have perhaps created the better chances. Currently 0-0.

45' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Two added minutes here.

42' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Romo is everywhere. Moments ago, he whipped a ball across the six-yard box which was touched away by Bernardoni. Then he won the ball back and tried to drive forward.

40' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Quite a bitty game this one, very stop start. Another France free kick.

38' - WIDE! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Cordoba misses the target after good linkup play from Mexico. He should do better but that is encouraging. France have struggled to deal with them when they quicken the tempo.

34' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Gignac fouls Vazquez, but France keep winning free kicks and are beginning to get some joy.

32' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Thauvin's free kick is harmless and goes straight through to Ochoa.

29' - SAVE! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Ochoa reacts well to deny Nordin who shoots from inside the area.

26' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

This game has lost its way - no real chances to speak of.

23' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Rodriguez kicks the ball away in frustration after a free kick is given.

20' - YELLOW! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Vega booked for foul on Michilin.

19' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Lainez does brilliantly to dart into the box and win a corner. Romo heads over.

17' - CHANCE! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Off the line by Sagnon! He makes amends after losing the ball before Lainez finds Vega, who had beaten the keeper.

14' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Michilin has been booked for a foul on Aguirre; he's a little lucky there, that was naughty. Aguirre still down.

12' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Apologies, having some technical issues. France are starting to exude themselves. Thauvin and Gignac are more involved now, while Savanier has shot wide. Still 0-0.

3' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Mexico still dominating the ball, but Vega gives a free kick away.

1' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Early free kick in a good position out wide for Mexico. Cordoba plays it in, but Montes heads over.

1' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

We're off!

08:57 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

The action from the Tokyo Stadium is just minutes away. Hosts Japan will kick off against Japan later.

08:55 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Here come the teams! Mexico are looking to win for the first time since 2012, but it is 1984 since France were victorious.

08:46 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Despite Didier Deschamps' side making an earlier-than-expected exit from Euro 2020 earlier this summer, France will surely target this tournamemt as one of their strongest chances of gold!

08:42 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

I really love the Olympic football tournament because it gives you a flavour of stars to come in the future. Neymar and Lionel Messi have been here before, so the platform is there for somebody to take the stage.

08:35 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Watch out for Diego Lainez for Mexico, too. This one should be a really exciting match, but France must be among the favourites for gold this summer.

08:33 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Unfortunately for Les Bleus, they were denied the chance to include the excellent Eduardo Camavinga in their squad by his club side Rennes. With the Olympics not being an officially FIFA-sanctioned tournament, clubs are not obliged to allow players to play. But France still have a wealth of talent, with the likes of Enxo Le Fee looking to impress. Florian Thauvin and Andre-Pierre Gignac, who both play for Mexican side Tigres, are also in the side.

08:30 - TEAM NEWS! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Here are your starting line ups for this one today. Mexico: Ochoa, Montes, Sanchez, Vasquez, Romo, Aguirre, Cordova, Lainez, Rodriguez, Vega and France: Bernardoni, Michelin, Sagnan, Kalulu, Caci, Le Fee, Tousart, Savanier, Nordin, Thauvin, Gignac

08:15 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of Mexico vs France at the start of the men's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020. Kick off is at 09:00 BST. Join us!

