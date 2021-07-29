Members of the Brazil men’s football team appeared to mock Argentina for their early elimination from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A number of the Brazil team attended the crunch Group C fixture between Argentina and Spain, with a 1-1 draw meaning the South American side finished third in the group to exit the competition.

Douglas Luiz, Richarlison, Reinier and Matheus Cunha were seen waving goodbye to their continental rivals from the stands on an Instagram story , with the caption “goodbye little brothers”.

Defending Olympic champions Brazil topped Group D thanks to wins over Germany and Saudi Arabia as well as a goalless draw with Ivory Coast.

The Brazilian side, who are captained by veteran Dani Alves, will face Egypt in Saturday’s quarter-final, with either South Korea or Mexico awaiting the winner in the last four.

The reaction from the Brazilian squad comes less than a month after the country’s national team lost to Argentina in the final of the Copa America.

Douglas Luiz and Richarlison were both part of the Brazil squad that succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Lionel Messi’s Argentina, earning the Albiceleste their first major tournament win in 28 years.

Tournament favourites Spain are on the other side of the draw to defending champions Brazil, and the pair cannot meet before the final in Yokohama on Saturday 7 August.

