Dani Ceballos has lost his battle to be fit for Spain’s meeting with Brazil in the Olympic Games gold medal match.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury in the opening game of the pool stage against Egypt, but had hoped to be fit in time for the knockout stages.

The Real Madrid man, who spent the past two seasons on loan at Arsenal, did not appear against Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals or Japan in the semi-finals.

And the 24-year-old confirmed on Friday that he would not be in the squad for the meeting with Brazil on Saturday.

"I've worked hard with this incredible medical team in order to get back playing in this tournament which I really wanted to play in, but it wasn't to be," he tweeted.

"Tomorrow I'll be helping the side in a different way. Let's go for gold."

Spain have won Olympic gold on one previous occasion, in 1992, while they have twice been beaten in finals - 1920 and 2000.

Brazil are bidding to defend the title they won on home soil in 2016.

