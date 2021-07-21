Records tumbled as Brazil opened their Olympic Games campaign with a thumping win over China.

Brazil superstar Marta helped herself to two goals in the 5-0 win, meaning she is the first person to score in five consecutive Olympic tournaments.

The 35-year-old, a six-time world player of the year, has another Olympic record in her sights. Her double against China took her to 12 Olympic goals, and only fellow Brazilian Cristiane is ahead of her on 14.

Marta was not the only Brazil star to break a record on Wednesday. Formiga extended her own records in the win over China. She has now played in seven consecutive Olympics, while her appearance was her 30th in the Games.

And in taking to the field at the Miyagi Stadium, the 43-year-old Formiga became the oldest to appear in a football match at the Olympics.

