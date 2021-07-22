Mexico got their Olympic Games Group A campaign off to a winning start, beating France 4-1 at the Tokyo Stadium.
After a goalless first half, Alexis Vega and Sebastian Cordova hit two quick goals to put Mexico in control.
France substitutes Alexis Beka Beka and Randal Kolo Muani then combined to win a penalty for France, which Andre-Pierre Gignac converted.
Mexico beat France 4-1
But Mexico added a third through another late introduction, Uriel Antuna, 10 minutes from time, before Eduardo Aguirre made it four in injury time.
