Mexico got their Olympic Games Group A campaign off to a winning start, beating France 4-1 at the Tokyo Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Alexis Vega and Sebastian Cordova hit two quick goals to put Mexico in control.

France substitutes Alexis Beka Beka and Randal Kolo Muani then combined to win a penalty for France, which Andre-Pierre Gignac converted.

But Mexico added a third through another late introduction, Uriel Antuna, 10 minutes from time, before Eduardo Aguirre made it four in injury time.

