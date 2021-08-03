Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Mexico - Brazil 08:50-12:03 Live

14' - SAVED! Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Guimaraes switches the ball to Arana on the left who charges into space and shoots straight at Ochoa in the Mexico goal. Big chance wasted by Brazil there!

Tokyo 2020 Sweden see off Australia to book Canada showdown 19 HOURS AGO

11' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Claudinho creates space for a shot just inside the box after some great work by Alves, but his effort is blocked by Montes and Mexico respond with a counter attack.

9' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Martin rises above Nino to skewer a header wide from Vega's corner. You'd expect him to hit the target from there! Nino milks the contact a bit afterwards before getting on with it.

7' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

The free-kick is headed away with ease by Martin.

6' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Lovely skill from Antony to bamboozle Vega and Angulo, with the latter fouling the Brazil forward out of frustration and giving away a free-kick to the right of their penalty area.

3' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Mexico have a corner early on and Brazil forward Richarlison shows his work rate on the opposite end of the pitch with a towering defensive header for another corner.

1' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

And we're underway with the first of two men's semi-finals!

A rematch of the 2012 final

Both nations have a strong history in the men's Olympic football tournament, with Brazil being the reigning champions from the Olympics they hosted in 2016 and Mexico having won the prior tournament in London in 2012.

In that same tournament, Mexico beat Brazil 2-1 in the final thanks to a brace from Oribe Peralta.

juichende Oribe Peralta tegen Brazilië Image credit: Getty Images

As for Brazil...

Just the one change for them too! Paulinho is in for Matheus Cunha.

That anime style line-up graphic should be worthy of a one goal headstart in my opinion!

Here's how Mexico will be lining up...

They make just the one change from the XI who started their 6-3 quarter-final win against South Korea - Atlas' Jesus Angulo comes in for CF America's Jorge Sanchez at left-back.

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Mexico vs Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 men's football semi-finals.

Tokyo 2020 Australia v Sweden: Women’s football semi-final, as it happened A DAY AGO