13' - GOAL! Mexico 1-0 Japan (Cordova pen)

Tani dives right and the left-footed Cordova opens his body to roll the other way. Japan are in trouble because Mexico can now keep the ball and wait for openings.

12' - There's going to be a VAR check to confirm the foul was inside the box - our commentator thought not but I thought so, for what that's worth.

11' - Vega picks and bundles past Endo on the left, right by the corner of the box, and flings himself into the box right as Endo administers the foul ... AND THAT'S A PENALTY! That's brilliant from Vega because Endo was sure he'd only concede a free-kick, but the power and dynamism of the dive got him what he was after.

10' - Mexico are very nicely technical, in midfield especially, and are imposing their game on Japan who don't have the players to stop them. But they lack a bit of edge, so I'm expecting a low-scoring game and, let's be real, extra-time and penalties.

8' - Endo struts forward and allowed plenty of space he shows why, wellying a shot nowhere near anywhere.

7' - We zoom in on Kubo, and our commentators note that the Japanese public are waiting for him to explode. He scored an amazing goal in the first game and has generally looked lively, so hopefully he can go from here.

5' - Mexico have started the better, keeping the ball nicely.

3' - Lainez picks up possession 25 yards out, right-hand side, nips inside, and drags a left-footer towards the near post, but Tomiyasu extends a leg and the ball shoots behind for a corner which comes to nowt.

2' - I've not seen much of Japan so I'm really looking forward to seeing how Kubo gets on. He didn't do brilliantly at Villarreal or Getafe but he's got a lot of skill and at 20, still has plenty of time to make it at real Madrid.

1' - And away we go! For those of you watching in black and white, Mexico are in green and Japan in white.

Out they come

Anthem time. Mexico's is a nice, jaunty little number.

The sides

Have already played once in this competition - Japan won 2-1, Mexico's goal the one of only two they've conceded in this competition. But Mexico only lost to Brazil on penalties following a 0-0 draw, so they know what they're about too.

Neither of these sides

Will want to leave with nowt, so this should be a decent little tussle.

Teams

Japan: Kosei; Hiroki, Yoshida, Nakayama, Tomiyasu; Endo, Kubo, Doan, Soma, Tanaka; Hayashi. Subs: Osako, Itakura, Miyoshi, Maeda, Mitoma, Hatate, Ueda.

Hi!

Let's look at the teams...

Welcome

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Mexico v Japan - aka the battle for bronze.

