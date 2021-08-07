Football Brazil - Spain 12:20-15:33

ROUTES TO THE FINAL

Tokyo 2020 Brazil v Egypt - As it happened 31/07/2021 AT 10:05

Brazil won Group D to reach the knockout stages, with the tournament’s top scorer Richarlison filling his boots in victories over Germany and Saudi Arabia. It’s been harder work since then mind; a narrow 1-0 victory over Egypt in the quarters was followed by victory over Mexico on penalties after a goalless stalemate in the semi-final.

Spain’s route has been taxing too. They finished top of the tight Group C ahead of Egypt, Argentina and Australia, before scoring a dramatic late equaliser in their quarter against the Ivory Coast to take it to extra-time. From there they fashioned three more goals, and on Tuesday a late strike in extra-time from Asensio squeezed them past hosts Japan and into the final.

WHAT’S ON IT

Brazil have been all over the medals in recent Olympics, picking up silver in 1984, 1988 and 2012 and bronze in 1996 and 2008 before finally landing the gold they craved five years ago. Today, they have the chance to become the fifth nation to retain the men’s football title after Great Britain (1908 and 1912), Uruguay (1924 and 1928), Hungary (1964 and 1968) and Argentina (2004 and 2008).

This is a chance for Spain to win their second Olympic gold at football, though they’ll do well to top the experience of their first. At their home Olympics in Barcelona in 1992, in a stunner of a kit, a side containing Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola beat Poland 3-2 to take the title and send the Camp Nou into rapture. Olympic football, folks; it matters.

CHANGES

Both teams make one change to their victorious semi-final starting elevens. For Brazil, Matheus Cunha returns to the attack in place of Paulinho while Marco Asensio comes in for Rafa Mir for Spain.

SPAIN

And here's the Spanish side looking to stop the repeat:

BRAZIL

Here's the team representing the defending champions:

WELCOME

You can make an argument for lots of things not being part of the Olympics. Allow me to demonstrate; I think that grousing incessantly that football shouldn’t be part of the Olympics shouldn’t be part of the Olympics. So there.

This afternoon we’ll have the gold medal match for the men’s football tournament between Brazil and Spain. Right here right now, this matters. It always has. Apart from the inaugural modern Olympics in 1896 in Athens, and the 1932 edition in Los Angeles, football has been a perennial at the games and has a greater heritage in the competition than most sports.

It’s been important enough for Ferenc Puskas, Lev Yashin, Allan Simonsen, Michel Platini, Romario, both iterations of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to play in, to name just a few. The Uruguayan winners in 1924 and 1928 forced the glory of the World Cup upon us, while Puskas’s Magical Magyars landed gold in Helsinki in 1952 en route reinventing modern football. The brilliant Nigerians secured a landmark international victory for Africa in Atlanta in 1996, backed up by Cameroon securing gold in Sydney four years later. And if you still think it doesn’t matter, take a look below at how Brazil – yes, that one – reacted to winning the one international title missing from their illustrious CV in Rio five years back.

The Olympics is the ultimate sporting showcase, and football is the greatest sport in the world. In the women’s event, won in such dramatic fashion by Canada yesterday, the importance of this title is huge. The men’s event might be an under-23 tournament with a sprinkling of overage stardust, but it habitually hooks in massive crowds (pandemics permitting), has far more cachet globally than in the insular and self-absorbed United Kingdom and is often as engaging and engrossing as any international tournament you’ll see.

Now that’s sorted, let’s all press on, shall we? Brazil versus Spain, coming right at you from the International Stadium in Yokohama shortly.

