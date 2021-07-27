Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Canada - Great Britain 11:50-14:03 Live

There was no room in the GB squad for Ella Toone and Lauren James. I'm not sure we'll see either omitted again, though competition in attacking positions is fierce.

How badly GB are missing Phil Neville. If he was manager, they'd have a 110% record.

Neither side is at anything like full strength. But there's still no shortage of top players on view, all of them looking to cement a knockout spot.

Canada make seven changes following their win over Chile: Sheridan, Zadorsky, Grosso, Scott Sinclair, Prince and Fleming sit out; Labbem Quinn, Rose, Schmidt, Gilles, Viens and Leon come in.

Hege Riise makes five changes to her side: at the back, Bright replaces Williamson; in front of the defence, Weir replaces Walsh; in behind, Scott, Stanway and Daly replace Little and Hemp, with Parris going up front and White taking a rest.

Teams

Earlier today

In Group G, Sweden saw off New Zealand 2-0, while USA and Australia drew 0-0. That means Sweden, the defending champions, top the group, while USA and Australia are probably through with them - but USA, the world champions, have a lot of improving to do if they're to add this to that.

Hi there!

This should be an absolute belter. Great Britain are top of gROUP e with two wins from two games, but Canada, who have a win and a draw, beat England not that long ago at all; it would be no surprise whatsoever to see either side win gold.

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of GB v Canada in the women's football.

