Douglas Luiz was sent off for Brazil in their Tokyo Games Group D match, with some calling the decision the "worst ever" VAR decision.

With 13 minutes on the clock, Youssouf Dao ran across the path of Aston Villa’s Luiz, with the 23-year-old appearing to make no contact with the player, accidentally or otherwise.

Dao fell to the ground and the referee blew for a whistle before booking the player. When the decision went to VAR, the yellow was upgraded to a full red card, leaving many viewers astonished.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving both teams on four points after two games played.

