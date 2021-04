Football

Tokyo 2020 Olympics feature - O Fenomeno at his best - Ronaldo's greatest Olympic highlights

Ronaldo will go down as one of the greatest players in history as well as one of the greatest 'What ifs?' These are the greatest Olympic highlights. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing from what promises to be a great games.

00:03:20, 05/04/2021 at 08:59