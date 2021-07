Football

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Heartbreaking 88 secs as Team GB miss penalty then Australia score in football clash

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Watch the heartbreaking 88 seconds as Team GB miss a crucial penalty kick before Australia go straight up the other end to score in their quarter-final. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:28, an hour ago