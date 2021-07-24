Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Japan - Great Britain 11:19-13:32 Live

11' - Japan 0-0 Great Britain

Tokyo 2020 Little selected as captain for Team GB’s match against Japan 12 HOURS AGO

Nakajima's ball is headed out by Houghton. Hayashi follows through with a long range rebound which flies wide of goal.

10' - Japan 0-0 Great Britain

Freekick given to Japan in a favourable position. Nakajima to take.

7' - Japan 0-0 Great Britain

No real chances produced as of yet. GB are boasting the majority of possession but Japan are looking solid defensively.

3' - Japan 0-0 Great Britain

Bright start from Team GB. The same attacking trio of Hemp, Little and White are sitting up top for Britain.

1' - Japan 0-0 Great Britain

We're underway..

11:28 TEAMS ARE OUT

Focus and determination firmly planted on the faces of both the GB and Japanese players.

11:20 - Just under ten minutes until things kick off at the Sapporo Dome!

2012 Olympic silver medallists, Japan boasts a wealth of experience and will be looking to not only halt Team GB’s progression to the knockout stages, but also secure their first win as tournament hosts. One of Arsenal’s summer signings Mana Iwabuchi played an instrumental part in Japan’s draw against Canada, and if Iwabuchi features in today's game, the forward is likely to provide Team GB’s defence with a worthy test.

Iwabuchi scores Japan's first goal of the Games Image credit: Getty Images

In a pre-match interview, young forward Hemp said Team GB will need “little moments of magic” to succeed in this tournament. They managed to create magic against Chile, but whether Japan will allow the same freedom today is yet to be answered.

An astonishing performance by Scotland’s Kim Little on Wednesday sent the Scotland forward viral on twitter, and the former Arsenal star is set to captain Team GB today. With Fran Kirby still expected to be absent due to injury, another strong performance from attacking force Little, Hemp and White will be needed if Britain want to grind out a result against a resilient Japanese side.

Arsenal and Scotland forward Kim Little has been picked to play for Team GB at a second Olympics Image credit: Getty Images

ARSENAL'S IWABUCHI ABSENT FROM STARTING ELEVEN:

A surprise to most, Arsenal's recent signing Iwabuchi remains on the bench for Japan today. The forward is a senior figure within the team that has been instrumental towards the success of the team, an example being the last minute goal scored to secure a draw against Canada in their opening match.

HEGE RIISE MAKES FOUR CHANGES TO TEAM GB LINE UP:

Arsenal's Leah Williamson and Manchester City's Demi Stokes slot into the line up today providing a different back four to Wednesday's clash against Chile. Kim Little makes history by becoming the first Scottish player to captain Team GB at the Olympics. Further squad rotation also sees Ingle and Parris start.

Japan's starting eleven looks like this..

Here is how Team GB line up today..

Olympic hosts greet Team GB today at the Sapporo Dome, as both teams will be looking to build on the momentum of their opening group match. Takakura’s Japanese side showed real character in Wednesday’s 1-1 deadlock against Canada. Despite a missed penalty, Japan came from behind to salvage a point in the 84th minute. After Team GB’s domineering 2-0 victory over Chile, a win today will see Hege Riise’s side progress to the knockout stages.

There was a Team GB penalty check in the match against Chile Image credit: Getty Images

The Brits missed out five years ago on gold but they will be feeling confident with a wide array of talent.

My name is Anna Minter, and today I’ll be providing updates of today's game.

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the preliminary Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football match between Japan and Great Britain KO 11:30 (BST).

- -

