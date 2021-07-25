The French men’s football team kept their Olympic hopes alive after beating South Africa in a thrilling match in Saitama that saw seven second half goals.

South Africa had the better of an open first half, with Evidence Makgopa hitting the post after 23 minutes before Luther Singh sent a penalty onto the bar and over five minutes before half-time.

Kobamelo Kodisang put South Africa ahead after 53 minutes following a terrible mix-up in the French defence, only for Andre-Pierre Gignac to equalise minutes later. Makgopa restored the lead for South Africa only for Gignac to quickly equalise again, before a stunning strike from Teboho Mokoena looked to have won it with nine minutes left.

South Africa then immediately conceded a penalty, from which Gignac completed his hat-trick. In injury time Gignac turned provider, as his cross found Teji Savanier who settled a dramatic match with a low drive into the bottom corner.

Group A will conclude on Wednesday, with France facing hosts Japan in Yokohama and South Africa taking on Mexico in Sapporo.

TALKING POINT

Can France go on and win the tournament? When Mokoena located the top corner of Paul Bernadoni’s goal with nine minutes to go in Saitama, it looked as if South Africa had finally put France away for good.

That the French team recovered not only to equalise for the third time but then win it in injury time is powerful evidence of a team of character. Three days after being thumped by Mexico, Sylvain Ripoll’s team laid on another goal bonanza that keeps their hopes alive for three more days at least.

Spearheaded by the veteran Gignac, there is some rich attacking talent in the French squad and a bench that runs deeper than most. If they can pull out another result against the hosts on Wednesday, they’re going to be serious contenders for gold.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Andre-Pierre Gignac (France)

With a hat-trick and the assist for the winning goal, it couldn’t be anyone else. Gignac has a huge international disappointment on his record, losing the final of Euro 2016 in France after his shot had hit the post and bounced out in injury time, but he’ll take at least this glorious memory from his time in Tokyo. The 35-year old was the star turn in one of Olympic football’s most memorable encounters.

PLAYER RATINGS

France (4-3-3): Bernadoni 6; Michelin 7, Kalulu 6, Caci 6, Nkounkou 5; Thauvin 7, Tousart 6, Savanier 7; Kolo Muani 7, Gignac 9, Mbuku 7

SUBS: Le Fee 7, Nordin 6, Beka Beka 7

South Africa (4-3-3): Williams 6; Frosler 6, Fleurs 5, Malepe 6, Mohamme 7; Mokoena 7, Ngcobo 6, Cele 6; Singh 7, Makgopa 7, Kodisang 7

SUBS: Mahlatsi 7, Mosele 6, Mukumela 6, Monyane 6

KEY MOMENTS

23' - FRANCE 0-0 SOUTH AFRICA Makgopa clatters the post! A simple ball cuts through the French back four and Makgopa thunders it first time from the edge. Bernadoni is rooted, but the ball wallops the post and bounces back out to no one.

40' FRANCE 0-0 SOUTH AFRICA It's a penalty to South Africa! Tousart brings down Makgopa with a clumsy challenge, and it's a chance for South Africa to take the lead!

41' - PENALTY MISSED! Singh takes it for South Africa. He sends Bernadoni definitively the wrong way, but lifts his shot onto the bar and over!

53' GOAL! FRANCE 0-1 SOUTH AFRICA South Africa take the lead! A quick free kick out to the left should be routinely handled by Michelin. There's confusion with Bernadoni though, who rushes out to gather, and the unaware Michelin turns back inside his own area with the ball. Kodisang simply strolls in to pinch the ball from him, and roll it into an empty net with Bernadoni stranded! What a disaster for France.

57' GOAL! FRANCE 1-1 SOUTH AFRICA France are level straight away! Muani advances to the byline on the left for France. He cuts it back to the edge of the six-yard box, where Gignac coolly guides a low shot into the bottom corner.

73' - GOAL! FRANCE 1-2 SOUTH AFRICA This is a beauty for South Africa. Kodisang jinks into space on the right wing, and crosses a lovely low ball to the corner of the six yard box. Makgopa gets across his man and volleys the ball emphatically past Bernadoni at the near post!

78' - GOAL! FRANCE 2-2 SOUTH AFRICA This is superb from France. A slide rule ball releases Michelin into the right of the South African area. Michelin stands up his cross to the centre of the six yard box where Gignac thumps his header past Williams to equalise.

81' - GOAL! FRANCE 2-3 SOUTH AFRICA Stunner! South Africa get the ball forwards and it breaks to Mokoena just on the left of the French area. He opens up his body and plants a thumping curler right into the top corner to regain the lead for South Africa.

85' - FRANCE 2-3 SOUTH AFRICA It's a penalty! A deflected cross goes through to Nordin in the area. Williams brings him down, is booked, and France have a chance to level for the third time today!

86' GOAL! FRANCE 3-3 SOUTH AFRICA It's a hat-trick for Gignac! He absolutely thumps it into the top left corner, and we're all square!

90'+2' GOAL! FRANCE 4-3 SOUTH AFRICA They've surely won it! Gignac turns provider, overlapping down the left and firing a cross into the area. Savanier bundles it under control, and rifles a low drive into the bottom corner from 12 yards out!

90+4' - FRANCE 4-3 SOUTH AFRICA What a miss! Singh fires a low cross into the six yard box, and the completely unmarked Fleurs skies his shot over the bar! My oh my.

KEY STAT

Gignac is now level with Richarlison as the top scorer in the men’s football tournament at Tokyo 2020.

