Football

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - VAR shocker! Disbelief as Brazil's Douglas Luiz gets highly controversial red card

Brazil's midfielder Douglas Luiz cannot believe it as he is shown a red card during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group D first round football match against Ivory Coast at the Yokohama International Stadium.

00:00:29, an hour ago