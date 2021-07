Football

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Vivianne Miedema scores glorious Dennis Bergkamp-esque goal against Brazil

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Vivianne Miedema scores a glorious, Dennis Bergkamp-esque goal for the Netherlands against Brazil in their match at the Olympic Games.

00:00:38, 28 minutes ago