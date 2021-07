Football

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Zambia's Barbra Banda becomes first woman to score back-to-back hat-tricks at one Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Zambia's Barbra Banda becomes the first woman to score back-to-back hat-tricks at one Olympic Games in quite incredible fashion. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:20, an hour ago