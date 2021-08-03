Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Japan - Spain 11:50-15:03 Live

Refresh for live updates

15' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Tokyo 2020 Mexico v Brazil: Men's semi-final LIVE 3 HOURS AGO

Spain, perhaps uncharacteristically so, lob the ball over the top to Mir who's through on goal but his touch is very poor, allowing the ball to roll into the goalkeeper's hands.

14' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Japan advance forward and Doan tries to poke the ball through to Tanaka but it's too short.

13' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Oscar Gil picks up a yellow for a lunge on Endo.

11' - Japan 0-0 Spain

You'd hope Barcelona give him as much holiday as he wants and needs once the Olympic football tournament is over. Talk about burnout!

10' - Japan 0-0 Spain

It's been an attacking start from Spain showing lots of intent! Merino receives the ball amidst a sea of bodies in the box and his shot is blocked.

1' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Semi-final up and running! Let's find out who will be playing against Brazil in the gold medal match.

As for the hosts Japan...

Here's how Spain line-up today...

Hello!

Welcome to LIVE coverage of Spain v Japan in the men's football semi-finals at Tokyo 2020.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Sweden see off Australia to book Canada showdown A DAY AGO