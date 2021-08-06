Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Sweden - Canada 12:49-16:02 Live

17' - Save! Sweden 0-0 Canada

Canada's goalkeeper Labbe is forced into action for the first time today as Rolfo bends a shot 25 yards out at goal but it's comfortable enough.

15' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

That's lovely from Prince, who nutmegs her marker inside the penalty area and collects it at the other side, but Lindahl is off her line quickly to take it from her feet. Canada may have lacked inventiveness in this competition going forward but that was clever.

12' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Sweden pounce on a loose pass in Canada's midfield, working it to the right, but Asllani's cross is blocked behind for another corner and the referee then spots an infringement as the delivery is made. Canada free-kick.

10' - Shot! Sweden 0-0 Canada

Sweden are targeting the flanks, like they have throughout the tournament. Jakobsson gets free on the right but there are few team mates inside the penalty area but her deep cross is collected by wing-back Eriksson on the left. She flashes a shot at goal but it's quite a distance wide in the end.

9' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Great drive from Rolfo off the right flank as she skips past a challenge before delivering a dangerous cross to the near post. Gilles' defensive header isn't convincing, the ball bobbles around inside the penalty area before Canada finally clear.

7' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Canada win their first corner of the game. Beckie whips it in, Gilles - up from the back - wriggles free from her marker to meet it but her header is always drifting wide.

3' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Beckie leads Canada's counter-attack with a run through the middle, Prince is on the run but she can't quite pick out her team mate as Sweden's defence stands firm.

2' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Sweden are on the attack immediately, Angeldal threading a ball into the feet of Rolfo, who, 30 yards out, sees a shot deflected behind for a corner. The resultant set-piece delivery is punched clear by Labbe.

1' - Kick-off! Sweden 0-0 Canada

The players take the knee before Sweden get us underway at the Yokohama Stadium!

National anthems!

First Sweden then Canada. Kick-off is just moments away now!

History in the making

A special day for everyone involved as both nations battle it out for a first-ever gold medal in the sport, but particularly for Christine Sinclair, who, at the age of 38, makes her debut in the final of a major global tournament. "Job one is done for us, changing the colour of the medal," she said. "Now that we're in the final we go for it."

Formidable Sweden

No only do Sweden have a great defence, they have a formidable attack too. Thirteen goals they've scored, conceding just three times along the way and they have a 100 percent record in this year's competition. They have history on their side as well, boasting an almighty record against their opponents, winning 14 of the 23 games they've played.

Gold the goal for Canada

Canada have won back-to-back bronze medals and although they are guaranteed a least a silver this time around, the side ranked no 8 in the world will be desperate to finally get their hands on gold. Having kept a clean sheet in both their last-four and last-eight ties, this is a side built on a solid defence - but goals have been hard to come by. They will need to take their chances when they come along if they're to cause an upset today.

As you were for Canada

Absolutely no surprises in the Canada line-up either as Bev Priestman keeps faith in the side that won in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with captain Christine Sinclair winning her 303rd cap.

Sweden are unchanged

For the third consecutive game, Peter Gerhardsson names the same starting XI. That means Stina Blackstenius leads the attack hoping to add to her tally of four goals already scored in the competition. If it's not broke, why fix it? Sweden have won every game so far and the system is clearly working.

Teams!

Sweden XI: Lindahl, Eriksson, Bjorn, Ilestedt, Glas, Rolfo, Angeldal, Seger, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Asllani.. subs: Andersson, Anvegard, Bennison, Falk, Hurtig, Kullberg, Schough.

Canada XI: Labbe, Chapman, Buchanan, Gilles, Lawrence, Quinn, Scott, Fleming, Sinclair, Prince, Beckie.. subs: Grosso, Hitema, Sheridan, Leon, Riviere, Rose, Zadorsky.

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Olympic football final between Sweden and Canada.

Looking to go one better than their silver medal at Rio 2016, Sweden start this game - played at the Yokohama Stadium - as firm favourites but will have to be at their best to beat a dogged Canada who stunned their great rivals USA in the semi-finals.

Originally due to be played some 10 hours earlier, the showpiece has been put back to 9pm local time (1pm BST) due to concerns about the heat. It should be worth the wait, however, as the nations prepare for a rematch of the last-16 at the last World Cup.

