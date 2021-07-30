Great Britain’s women saw their hopes of a semi-final berth dashed in a dramatic 88-second spell during extra time of their 4-3 defeat to Australia.

Hege Riise's side had already been pegged back in the last minute of normal time when Sam Kerr made it 2-2 after Ellen White’s two-goal burst had cancelled out Alanna Kennedy’s opener.

Team GB had a chance to once again take charge from the penalty spot in the 101st minute but Caroline Weir’s penalty was saved.

It was a significant moment that turned decisive just 88 seconds later when Mary Fowler’s heavily deflected strike flew off Steph Houghton and into the net to put Australia in control.

The Aussies extended their lead through Kerr and although White gave GB hope with her hat-trick, it wasn’t to be as Australia booked a last four meeting with Sweden.

