USA shattered Australian medal dreams in a 4-3 thriller to clinch bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

A finishing masterclass from decorated international Megan Rapinoe put USA 2-1 up within the first 25 minutes, with an untouchable first time volley stunning the Australian keeper after she had inadvertently found the net direct from a corner kick.

Goals from WSL starlets Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord teased the idea of a comeback for Australia, but on both occasions, hope was almost instantly crushed by the unstoppable force of the US attack.

Tokyo 2020 Australia v USA: Women's bronze medal match, as it happened 3 HOURS AGO

Like Rapinoe, 39-year-old Carli Lloyd slotted home two emphatic finishes for USA, with Christen Press proving instrumental in assisting both goals.

A sublime late strike from substitution Emily Gielnik pushed the scoreline to 4-3 with just minutes to go, but it came too late on in the game.

USA emerged deserved winners on the day, and claim a bronze medal for the first time in history.

More to follow.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Asensio sends Spain into gold medal showdown with Brazil YESTERDAY AT 14:02