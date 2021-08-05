USA shattered Australian medal dreams in a 4-3 thriller to clinch bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
A finishing masterclass from decorated international Megan Rapinoe put USA 2-1 up within the first 25 minutes, with an untouchable first time volley stunning the Australian keeper after she had inadvertently found the net direct from a corner kick.
Goals from WSL starlets Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord teased the idea of a comeback for Australia, but on both occasions, hope was almost instantly crushed by the unstoppable force of the US attack.
Like Rapinoe, 39-year-old Carli Lloyd slotted home two emphatic finishes for USA, with Christen Press proving instrumental in assisting both goals.
A sublime late strike from substitution Emily Gielnik pushed the scoreline to 4-3 with just minutes to go, but it came too late on in the game.
USA emerged deserved winners on the day, and claim a bronze medal for the first time in history.
More to follow.
- - -
