Dutch? Check. Arsenal? Check. Exquisite spin to score? Check.

In the aftermath of Vivianne Miedema’s stunning goal against Brazil, it was inevitable that comparisons would be drawn with Dennis Bergkamp.

Just over 19 years on from the game that saw the ‘non-flying Dutchman’ steal Newcastle defender Nikos Dabizas’s soul on live TV, Miedema rolled Erika to give the Netherlands the lead in a 3-3 draw in Tokyo.

Taking Lynn Wilms' pass from the right on the edge of the box just three minutes in, the Arsenal forward backed towards the Brazilian defender before deftly flicking the ball with her right foot to face the goal.

In one swift movement, Miedema swivelled to lash a low strike past the goalkeeper and into the corner.

On social media, comparisons to Bergkamp arrived swiftly.

It was a goal befitting of a win but despite Miedema’s best efforts, the game ended in a draw.

The all-time leading Women’s Super League scorer got her second via a header midway through the second half, taking her Games tally to six after a stunning four goal haul in the 10-3 mauling of Zambia in their opening match.

Despite her prolific scoring, she is still not the undisputed top scorer in the event, as Zambian captain Barbra Banda equalled her tally with back-to-back hat-tricks.

