If you’re looking for something to fill your football fix between Euro 2020 ending and the new football season kicking off then the Olympics football schedule is here to save you.

Football at the Olympics is certainly not considered the biggest sport of the Games but it does offer a brilliant platform for younger players – and some legends of the game – to strut their stuff on the international stage.

While Team GB won’t have a men’s side competing this year, Hege Riise's side will be going for gold in the women’s event.

Premier League Inter confirm interest in Bellerin and Telles 5 HOURS AGO

Unsurprisingly, many of the male players who featured at Euro 2020 won’t be competing in the Olympics with players needing a well-earned rest before their domestic campaigns begin next month.

Fitting a gruelling 32-match schedule into two weeks can be tough which is why the football tournament in Tokyo begins a day earlier than the official opening ceremony.

Here’s all you need to know about the teams, groups, match dates and kick-off times for the men’s Olympic football tournament.

Groups

The 16 nations competing have been separated into four groups with top two from each one progressing to the knockout stages.

Group A: Japan, Mexico, France, South Africa

Group B: Honduras, South Korea, New Zealand, Romania

Group C: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, Spain

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Fixtures

Thursday, July 22

Egypt v Spain – 08:30 BST

Mexico v France – 09:00 BST

New Zealand v South Korea – 09:00 BST

Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia – 09:30 BST

Argentina v Australia – 11:30 BST

Honduras v Romania – 12:00 BST

Japan v South Africa – 12:00 BST

Brazil v Germany – 12:30 BST

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will be representing Ivory Coast at Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

Sunday, July 25

Egypt v Argentina – 08:30 BST

France v South Africa – 09:00 BST

New Zealand v Honduras – 09:00 BST

Brazil v Ivory Coast – 09:30 BST

Australia v Spain – 11:30 BST

Romania v South Korea – 12:00 BST

Japan v Mexico – 12:00 BST

Saudi Arabia v Germany – 12:30 BST

Wednesday, July 28

Saudi Arabia v Brazil – 09:00 BST

Germany v Ivory Coast – 09:00 BST

Romania v New Zealand – 09:30 BST

South Korea v Honduras – 09:30 BST

Spain v Argentina – 12:00 BST

Australia v Egypt – 12:00 BST

France v Japan – 12:30 BST

South Africa v Mexico – 12:30 BST

Saturday, July 31

QF1: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-Up

QF2: Group C Winner v Group D Runner-Up

QF3: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-Up

QF4: Group D Winner v Group C Runner-Up

Tuesday, August 3

SF1: QF1 Winner v QF2 Winner

SF2: QF3 Winner v QF4 Winner

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal Match

Saturday, August 7

Gold Medal Match

Dani Alves has already won 118 international caps for Brazil Image credit: Getty Images

Venues

Matches for the men’s tournament will take place across six cities at the following venues:

Kashima Stadium – Kashima

Miyagi Stadium – Rifu

Saitama Stadium 2002 – Saitama

Sapporo Dome – Sapporo

Tokyo Stadium – Tokyo

International Stadium Yokohama – Yokohama

Players to keep an eye on

Having won gold at Rio 2016 on home soil, Brazil are determined to defend their crown in Tokyo and have a squad featuring Barcelona legend Dani Alves as one of their over-aged players.

Everton forward Richarlison, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli have also been named in a talented Brazil squad.

Manchester United fans will be keeping close tabs on winger Amad Diallo and defender Eric Bailly who are both part of the Ivory Coast squad.

Veteran defender Winston Reid is another name Premier League fans will recognise. The 33-year-old hasn't played a game for West Ham since 2018 but is one of New Zealand's over-23 players, along with Burnley striker Chris Wood.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has named six players in his Olympics squad who featured at Euro 2020; Pedri, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Unai Simon, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pau Torres while Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio are also included as over-aged players.

Transfers 'It's sad' - Haaland reacts to Sancho's Man Utd move 11 HOURS AGO