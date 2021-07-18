If you’re looking for something to fill your football fix between Euro 2020 ending and the new football season kicking off then the Olympics football schedule is here to save you.
Football at the Olympics is certainly not considered the biggest sport of the Games but it does offer a brilliant platform for younger players – and some legends of the game – to strut their stuff on the international stage.
While Team GB won’t have a men’s side competing this year, Hege Riise's side will be going for gold in the women’s event.
Unsurprisingly, many of the male players who featured at Euro 2020 won’t be competing in the Olympics with players needing a well-earned rest before their domestic campaigns begin next month.
Fitting a gruelling 32-match schedule into two weeks can be tough which is why the football tournament in Tokyo begins a day earlier than the official opening ceremony.
Here’s all you need to know about the teams, groups, match dates and kick-off times for the men’s Olympic football tournament.
Groups
The 16 nations competing have been separated into four groups with top two from each one progressing to the knockout stages.
Group A: Japan, Mexico, France, South Africa
Group B: Honduras, South Korea, New Zealand, Romania
Group C: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, Spain
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia
Fixtures
Thursday, July 22
Egypt v Spain – 08:30 BST
Mexico v France – 09:00 BST
New Zealand v South Korea – 09:00 BST
Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia – 09:30 BST
Argentina v Australia – 11:30 BST
Honduras v Romania – 12:00 BST
Japan v South Africa – 12:00 BST
Brazil v Germany – 12:30 BST
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will be representing Ivory Coast at Tokyo 2020
Sunday, July 25
Egypt v Argentina – 08:30 BST
France v South Africa – 09:00 BST
New Zealand v Honduras – 09:00 BST
Brazil v Ivory Coast – 09:30 BST
Australia v Spain – 11:30 BST
Romania v South Korea – 12:00 BST
Japan v Mexico – 12:00 BST
Saudi Arabia v Germany – 12:30 BST
Wednesday, July 28
Saudi Arabia v Brazil – 09:00 BST
Germany v Ivory Coast – 09:00 BST
Romania v New Zealand – 09:30 BST
South Korea v Honduras – 09:30 BST
Spain v Argentina – 12:00 BST
Australia v Egypt – 12:00 BST
France v Japan – 12:30 BST
South Africa v Mexico – 12:30 BST
Saturday, July 31
QF1: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-Up
QF2: Group C Winner v Group D Runner-Up
QF3: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-Up
QF4: Group D Winner v Group C Runner-Up
Tuesday, August 3
SF1: QF1 Winner v QF2 Winner
SF2: QF3 Winner v QF4 Winner
Friday, August 6
Bronze Medal Match
Saturday, August 7
Gold Medal Match
Dani Alves has already won 118 international caps for Brazil
Venues
Matches for the men’s tournament will take place across six cities at the following venues:
- Kashima Stadium – Kashima
- Miyagi Stadium – Rifu
- Saitama Stadium 2002 – Saitama
- Sapporo Dome – Sapporo
- Tokyo Stadium – Tokyo
- International Stadium Yokohama – Yokohama
Players to keep an eye on
Having won gold at Rio 2016 on home soil, Brazil are determined to defend their crown in Tokyo and have a squad featuring Barcelona legend Dani Alves as one of their over-aged players.
Everton forward Richarlison, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli have also been named in a talented Brazil squad.
Manchester United fans will be keeping close tabs on winger Amad Diallo and defender Eric Bailly who are both part of the Ivory Coast squad.
Veteran defender Winston Reid is another name Premier League fans will recognise. The 33-year-old hasn't played a game for West Ham since 2018 but is one of New Zealand's over-23 players, along with Burnley striker Chris Wood.
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has named six players in his Olympics squad who featured at Euro 2020; Pedri, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Unai Simon, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pau Torres while Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio are also included as over-aged players.
