Football

Tomas Holes says 'It's a dream' after Czech Republic beat win over Netherlands at Euro 2020

Czech Republic defender Tomas Holes says his country's 2-0 Round of 16 win over the Netherlands in Euro 2020 is one of the best games of his life. The Czechs went in to the match as underdogs but capitalised when Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute.

00:00:21, 5 minutes ago