Toothless Barca draw blank at home to Slavia

With Luis Suarez injured, Barca lacked a cutting edge in attack and visiting goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar produced an admirable display to shut out the Catalans, thwarting Lionel Messi and Sergi Roberto from close range in the second half.

Messi also struck a post in the first half and Barca later had an effort by Arturo Vidal ruled out for offside against the Argentine.

The Czechs, who were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to Barca two weeks ago, made a bright start and nearly took an early lead with a heavily deflected shot which was repelled by the Catalans' goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca, who fell to a shock 3-1 defeat away to Levante in La Liga on Saturday, lead Group F on eight points after four games, while Slavia are bottom with two.

