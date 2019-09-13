Toothless Wolfsburg settle for 1-1 draw at Dusseldorf
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday, squandering their chance to provisionally take over the lead in the Bundesliga.
Nico Giesselman's spectacular shot from a tight angle put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute.
Wout Weghorst then completed a well-oiled move by the Wolves 12 minutes later to level but they hardly created a chance after the break. They are in second place on eight points.
On Saturday leaders RB Leipzig, on nine, host champions Bayern Munich, who are two points behind. Fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund take on Bayer Leverkusen. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
