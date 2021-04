Football

'Top quality' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds Marcus Rashford after Manchester United win over Granada

Manchester United manager Old Gunnar Solskjaer gives his reaction after his side's 2-0 win over Granada on Thursday in the Europa League quarter-finals. "Marcus, fantastic goal. Great pass by Victor (Lindelof), great run. And the skill to bring the ball down like that, we've seen it a few times before and that's a top, top quality goal."

00:00:31, 10 hours ago